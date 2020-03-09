Delta waives flight change fees as travelers cancel plans amid coronavirus outbreak

With travelers around the world changing their plans amid the coronavirus epidemic, Delta has announced that it is waiving flight change fees for some passengers.

Delta announced Monday that it was waiving flight change fees for any customer purchasing a flight between March 1 and 31. The policy also applies to anyone flying through April 30 for anyone who bought their tickets before Monday.

Delta also said that anyone traveling on any airline to Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul or any Italian city between now and May 31 could make a one-time change to travel plans without fees.

According to Delta's website, the airline typically charges a flight change fee of $200 per ticket for domestic flights and up to $500 for international flights. The cost of the fee is then deducted from the new ticket.

The announcement comes one day after Delta announced that it was suspending flights to Milan, Venice, and Rome until at least April 30.