Delta remains a major category 3 hurricane as Louisiana braces for impact

In an early morning update Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Delta remains a major category 3 hurricane and is expected to bring "life-threatening" storm surge when it makes landfall on the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the coming hours.

As of 5 a.m. ET, Delta was continuing to churn in the Gulf of Mexico with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

The NHC estimates that Delta will make landfall on the Louisiana coastline on Friday afternoon. Prior to making landfall, the NHC warns that Delta will bring storm surge of between 7 and 11 feet.

According to the NHC, most of the Louisiana coast and parts of eastern Texas will experience hurricane-force winds as Delta approaches the shore. If Delta holds its category 3 strength winds, "well-built" homes could sustain "major roof and siding damage," and uprooted trees could block roadways. Category 3 storms are also expected to bring "near-total power loss" for "several days to weeks" upon landfall.

Louisiana has taken the brunt of the impact of the 2020 hurricane season. Hurricanes Marco and Laura have already made landfall in the state, causing inland flooding and significant damage along the coast. Hurricane Sally also did significant damage nearby Gulf Shores, Alabama, when it made landfall in September.

The Associated Press reports that Delta marks the sixth time this year that evacuations have been ordered from Louisiana's barrier islands.

After making landfall this afternoon, forecasters expect Delta to move north and dump heavy rain on the rest of Louisiana before moving west into Mississippi on Saturday.

