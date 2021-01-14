Delta places passengers who accosted Sen. Mitt Romney on no-fly list, reports say

SALT LAKE CITY — The passengers who recorded themselves accosting Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, at the Salt Lake City International Airport earlier this month have been placed on a no-fly list by Delta Air Lines, according to reports from Reuters and the Atlanta Constitution-Journal.

Video posted on Twitter on Jan. 5 shows Romney was waiting to board a flight to Washington, D.C., ahead of a procedural vote on the Electoral College tally that would certify president-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election. Romney had already publicly stated that he would vote to certify — against the wishes of President Donald Trump.

The video shows that as Romney waited for his flight, several Trump supporters approached him and screamed at him.

"Why aren't you supporting President Trump?" one woman said. Romney responded that he does agree with "many of things [Trump] is for."

"Are you going to support him in the fraudulent votes?" she asked, to which Romney responded that he would not.

The video showed that the harassment continued on the flight with passengers chanting "Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!" over and over.

Passengers who harassed South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in a separate incident have also been added to Delta's no-fly list, The Hill reports.

