Delta makes landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, still expected to hit Gulf Coast later this week

Hurricane Delta made landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the storm to continue moving northward and bring "life-threatening" storm surge to the Gulf Coast late this week.

According to the NHC, Delta made landfall near Puerto Morelos, Mexico with 110 mph winds, making it a strong category 2 storm. Delta could bring "significant flash flooding" and mudslides to southern Mexico and the western part of Cuba throughout the day on Wednesday.

The Yucatan Peninsula is home to many Mexican resort towns, including Cancún and Playa del Carmen. Belize, a coastal country on the southern part of the peninsula, may also feel effects from Delta.

NHC also said Wednesday that there is an increasing likelihood that Hurricane Delta will cause "life-threatening storm surge" and bring hurricane-strength winds to Louisiana and Mississippi late in the week.

Louisiana has taken the brunt of the impact of the 2020 hurricane season. Hurricanes Marco and Laura have already made landfall in the state, causing inland flooding and significant damage along the coast. Hurricane Sally also did significant damage nearby Gulf Shores, Alabama, when it made landfall in September.

Between Monday afternoon and late Tuesday morning, Delta exploded from a tropical storm into one of the most powerful hurricanes of an active 2020 season. Only 2005 (with 28) has seen more named storms than the 25 totaled so far in 2020.