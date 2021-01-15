Delaware man seen carrying Confederate flag during Capitol riot arrested

Federal prosecutors say a man from Delaware who was photographed carrying a Confederate flag during the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week has been arrested.

According to The Associated Press, Kevin Seefried was arrested after authorities used the picture to help identify him.

According to a Department of Justice press release, Kevin's son Hunter was also arrested. They've both been charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and degradation of government property.

According to prosecutors, both men allegedly entered the Senate building through a broken window.

The AP reported that the men were identified when a coworker of Hunter's told the FBI that he had bragged about being inside the Capitol with his father.