Debris from United Airlines plane falls on Denver-area neighborhood

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Debris from a United Airlines Boeing 777 fell on parts of a Broomfield neighborhood Saturday.

United Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when it experienced a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight, with 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board, returned to Denver International Airport and landed safely. Passengers deplaned on the runway and were bused to the terminal, the FAA said. There are no reported injuries onboard.

Broomfield police

Broomfield police tweeted images showing what appears to be a part of the outer cover of the plane's massive jet engine land in the front yard of a home near 13th and Elmwood. There are reports of property damage, according to North Metro Fire. But the extent of the damage is unknown.

Hayden Smith

Additional debris was seen scattered across turf field at Commons Park. Police are asking people in the community if they come across debris to leave it where it is.

Police said witnesses heard a loud explosion and then smoke and debris fall from the sky. They said there are no reports of injuries from falling debris at this time.

A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is headed to the area to take over the investigation, police said.

KMGH

This story was originally published by Robert Garrison on KMGH in Denver.