Death toll from tornado outbreak in the South rises to at least 34

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mark Humphrey/AP
People work at a damaged home Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Tornadoes went through the area Sunday, April 12. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Apr 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-14 13:12:58-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The death toll from a tornado outbreak that ravaged the South has risen to at least 34.

Emergency managers in Mississippi confirmed a 12th death in the state on Tuesday. That increases the total across six states where people died on Sunday and Monday.

National Weather Service forecasters say they've found evidence that at least 27 twisters struck the region.

The strongest was an EF-4 tornado that devastated southeastern Mississippi with winds as fast as 170 mph.

Hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed, and heavy rains caused flooding in some areas.

Damage was reported up the East Coast as storms left the South.

