Deadly police raid fuels call to end 'no knock' warrants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The gunfire that killed a black woman and wounded one of the plainclothes police detectives who crashed through her front door has fueled a debate over so-called no-knock warrants.

More than two months after police fatally shot Breonna Taylor, the Louisville mayor has announced an indefinite suspension on the warrants that allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence.

“These changes – and more to come – should signal that I hear you and will continue to make improvement anywhere I can,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.

The mayor announced the following changes would take place at the Louisville Police Department:

A new police chief will be named.

A new level of oversight has been added to LMPD.

Body camera policy has been changed to require use for all officers executing search warrants.

Civil rights advocates are calling for a permanent ban.

Oregon and Florida are the only states that have outlawed no-knock warrants.

Taylor's name is one of those being chanted during protests sweeping the U.S. to decry police killings of black people.