Dairy Queen cancels Free Cone Day amid COVID-19 concerns

Dairy Queen usually celebrates spring by offering free cones to customers. Not this year.

In a social media post , the nationwide restaurant and ice cream chain announced they are canceling Free Cone Day 2021.

"As spring approaches, we all look forward to Free Cone Day, an event that attracts long lines at our restaurants. Given the state of COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind," reads their statement. They added they look forward to bringing the treat day back in 2022.

Dairy Queen is not alone, other restaurants have announced changes to their normal giveaways to prevent crowding and the potential spread of the coronavirus.