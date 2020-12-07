Dad sings national anthem at high school basketball game in Ohio after sound system fails

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio - In Ohio, a dad turned an awkward silence into a beautiful moment when he belted out the national anthem at a high school basketball game after the sound system failed.

The moment captured on video took place before the Waverly Tigers were to take on the Portsmouth West Senators Friday night.

According to CNN, the pregame rituals started as usual, with everyone standing before playing the national anthem, but then, silence.

The sound system was experiencing technical difficulties.

That's when Trenton Brown began to belt out "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the encouragement of his wife, with no musical backup or a microphone.

After he was done singing, Brown sat down and started eating his popcorn, CNN reported.

Johnny Futhey, another parent who was at the game, captured the moment and posted it on his Facebook page, where it quickly went viral.

Futhey said the performance brought tears to people's eyes.

Brown told CNN that he's been singing most of his life but has never performed the national anthem solo.