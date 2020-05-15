CVS to have 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites by the end of the month

CVS Health said on Thursday it is on track to have 1,000 COVID-19 by the end of the month.

CVS said it is opening 50 locations this week to bring up the total number of testing sites to 100. Nine-hundred additional testing sites will open through the rest of May.

The pharmacy chain’s goal is to have 1.5 million tests available per month, but that is subject to the availability of testing supplies.

The tests will be administered in store parking lots, and not inside stores. Those in need of testing can begin registering for a test on CVS.com on Friday. The tests take three days to process, CVS said.

"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."

