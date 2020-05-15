Menu

CVS to have 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites by the end of the month

A health official prepares to take samples for a coronavirus test from a journalist in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 13, 2020 after it was confirmed that a senator who attended several meetings in the building tested positive for the infection. The caretaker prime minister of Romania, Ludovic Orban, said in a press conference at the parliament, the government, including all ministers, as well as the leadership of the ruling National Liberal Party and all its senators, are going into quarantine after one of the governing party’s senators, who took part in high-level meetings, who confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.(AP Photo/George Calin)
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 14, 2020
CVS Health said on Thursday it is on track to have 1,000 COVID-19 by the end of the month.

CVS said it is opening 50 locations this week to bring up the total number of testing sites to 100. Nine-hundred additional testing sites will open through the rest of May.

The pharmacy chain’s goal is to have 1.5 million tests available per month, but that is subject to the availability of testing supplies.

The tests will be administered in store parking lots, and not inside stores. Those in need of testing can begin registering for a test on CVS.com on Friday. The tests take three days to process, CVS said.

"While the large-scale test sites we've been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness."

