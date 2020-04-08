Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Cuteness alert: Zoo Miami shows off endangered clouded leopard kittens

items.[0].image.alt
Zoo Miami
Zoo Miami shows off clouded leopard kittens
Cuteness alert: Zoo Miami shows off newborn clouded leopards
Posted at 11:32 AM, Apr 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-08 14:36:27-04

MIAMI (AP) — Zoo Miami is welcoming the births of two highly endangered clouded leopards.

The South Florida zoo says the male and female have been secluded with their mother, Serai, since birth on Feb. 11 so that they could properly bond while avoiding external stress.

Zookeepers took the kittens briefly on Tuesday to check their development and give them vaccines.

Officials say both appear to be thriving, and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them regularly.

Zoo spokesman Ron Magill says he hopes sharing their pictures can bring a smile to people's faces amid the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.