Cuteness alert: Zoo Miami shows off endangered clouded leopard kittens

MIAMI (AP) — Zoo Miami is welcoming the births of two highly endangered clouded leopards.

The South Florida zoo says the male and female have been secluded with their mother, Serai, since birth on Feb. 11 so that they could properly bond while avoiding external stress.

Zookeepers took the kittens briefly on Tuesday to check their development and give them vaccines.

Officials say both appear to be thriving, and the mother continues to be attentive and nursing them regularly.

Zoo spokesman Ron Magill says he hopes sharing their pictures can bring a smile to people's faces amid the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.