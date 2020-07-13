Crews find body while searching California lake for missing 'Glee' star Naya Rivera

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews have found a body in a Southern California lake where “Glee” star Naya Rivera is suspected of drowning.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced on twitter that the unidentified body was found at Lake Piru Monday morning. A recovery of the body is in progress.

The sheriff’s office is expected to hold a press conference over the update at 2 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET).

Rivera is presumed dead after disappearing while boating with her 4-year-old son at the lake.

The sheriff’s office says Rivera rented a boat at the lake Wednesday afternoon and went for an excursion with her son.

Boaters tell authorities that they later found Rivera’s boat drifting in the northern portion of the lake with her son sleeping onboard.

Since then, law enforcement has been combing the lake and searching the area for Rivera using helicopters, boat crews, divers and unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident,” the office wrote in a press release, in which officers announced the search for the actress had turned into a recovery mission.