COVID-19-related cleaning at FAA facility causes delays at Denver Int'l Airport

DENVER, Colo. - Air traffic in and out of Denver International Airport was impacted Tuesday afternoon following COVID-19-related cleaning procedures at an FAA facility on airport grounds, a DIA spokesperson confirmed to Denver7.

DIA said they were in a ground stop for only a few minutes around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The airport is currently in a ground delay or traffic management for the next few hours, likely until 6 p.m. This means air traffic arriving in Denver may be delayed. It's not clear how many flights will be impacted.

The stop happened due to covid-19-related cleaning in an FAA facility on airport property. Officials said the cleaning did not happen at the airport terminals or at the control tower. No other details were released.

This story was first reported by KMGH in Denver, Colorado.