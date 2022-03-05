Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Courts give conflicting orders on asylum limits at border

Asylum Border Restrictions
Elliot Spagat/AP
FILE - Migrants walk to an area in Yuma, Ariz., Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, where they surrender to Border Patrol agents, hoping to remain in the United States to seek asylum. A federal appeals court has upheld sweeping asylum restrictions to prevent spread of COVID-19 but restored protections to prevent migrant families from being expelled to their home countries without a chance to plead their cases. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat, File)
Asylum Border Restrictions
Posted at 8:52 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 11:01:32-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld sweeping asylum restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but restored protections to keep migrant families from being expelled to their home countries without a chance to plead their cases.

Almost simultaneously, a federal judge in another case ruled Friday that unaccompanied children are wrongly exempted from the restrictions.

The conflicting decisions inject legal uncertainty into the future of rules that deny migrants a chance to seek asylum on grounds that it risks spreading COVID-19.

Authorities have expelled migrants more than 1.6 million times at the Mexican border without a chance to seek humanitarian protection.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

promo-2022-GMT_480x360.jpg

José Zozaya, Lydia Camarillo, and April Madison | Mon-Fri, 4:30 - 7:00 AM.