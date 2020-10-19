Couple married for 60 years reunites after being apart for over 200 days due to pandemic

BRANDON, Fla. — Here's a reunion that will bring tears to your eyes.

The Rosecastle at Delaney Creek assisted living facility posted a video of a reunion between a husband and a wife, Joseph and Eve. Both are residents at Rosecastle.

The assisted living facility said the couple has been married for 60 years and were apart for 215 days due to the pandemic.

Finally, on Thursday, the couple was able to reunite.

The couple got to hug each other for the first time since the pandemic.

Joseph was in rehab when his wife, Eve, was also added to the Rosecastle at Delaney Creek family.

The two were able to have phone calls and a few window visits, but they pushed through.

After graduating from rehab, Joseph was able to reunite with Eve.

This story was originally published by Lisette Lopez at WFTS.