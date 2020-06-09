Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Couple engaged on Golden Gate Bridge during Black Lives Matter protest

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jeff Chiu/AP
People march on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at a protest over the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after being restrained by Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Couple engaged on Golden Gate Bridge during Black Lives Matter protest
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-09 18:45:32-04

The iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco has been the home for many wedding proposals, but likely not are as unique as a special engagement held on the bridge last Saturday.

During a Black Lives Matter protest, Quinlin Messenger and his fiancée Carrie Montgomery became engaged, prompting cheers and support from fellow protesters.

Saturday’s protest was among many being held throughout the US.

“I’ve been grappling with the fear of going to protest as a black man in America,” Messenger wrote on Facebook, “but Carrie Montgomery, you’ve helped me conquer that fear! - and you’ve shown me that the power of empathy, patience, and understanding can truly inspire change.

“So excited for what lies ahead for us, and our family to be. We hope our love can be a beacon for all!”

Montgomery told KGO-TV that she did not know the engagement was coming.

“I definitely did not know what was going on,” she said. “I think everyone around me knew what was going on and everyone immediately just expressed their just support and gratitude. And I think feeling that was already overwhelming, just in the context that we were at."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

America In Crisis