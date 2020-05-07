Menu

Cottonwood police: Officer injured in exchange of gunfire

Covey, Sarah
Posted at 8:47 AM, May 07, 2020
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Cottonwood police say an officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during an encounter with a man who reportedly had been charging at passing vehicles in the Yavapai County vehicles.

A Police Department statement said the officer’s injuries weren’t life-threatening and that he was listed in stable condition after the shooting Wednesday night.

The statement said the suspect was taken into custody and wasn’t injured.No identities were released.The state Department of Public Safety will investigate the incident.

