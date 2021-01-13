Menu

Costco to close all its photo centers nationwide on Feb. 14

Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Birds are perched above a Costco store in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2007. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Costco announced on its Costco Photo Center website titled "Important Photo Center Announcement," that on Feb. 14, the company will close all their photo departments at every Costco location. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Jan 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-13 18:54:07-05

Costco is set to close all its photo centers nationwide next month.

According to a bulletin on its Costco Photo Center website titled "Important Photo Center Announcement," on Feb. 14, the company is closing all their photo departments at every Costco location.

Consumers will still be able to order some items online for delivery, including prints, enlargements, and posters; photo books and calendars, stationery and photo greeting cards, canvas, metal, and acrylic prints; photo blankets and other photo gifts; and business printing products.

In the announcement, Costco said services including ink refill, passport photos, photo restoration, and YesVideo home movie transfer service wouldn't be available after the centers close.

