Costco says they are no longer selling their half-sheet cakes at U.S. clubs.

In a statement to E.W. Scripps, the company said they have no immediate plans to bring them back.

"We are focusing on our smaller 10" white and 10" chocolate cakes that seem to be resonating with our members," the company said in the statement.

According to Bloomberg, free samples returned to 30 stores across 16 states.

The samples are packaged and kept behind a plexiglass shield, Bloomberg reported.