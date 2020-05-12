Menu

Coroner: Ahmaud Arbery died as result of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest

CNNewsource
Posted at 1:49 PM, May 12, 2020
BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- An autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and obtained by E.W. Scripps shows that Ahmaud Arbery was shot three times, including two wounds to the chest.

The report, which was issued last month by the Glenn County Coroner's Office, said two gunshot wounds were in Arbery's upper and lower chest.

The report also indicates that Arbery suffered a shotgun graze to his right wrist.

Arbery was shot in Brunswick back on Feb. 23 while out jogging.

On May 7, Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with Arbery's murder.

The McMichaels were arrested two months after the shooting when a video of the Arbery's death was released and caused a social media uproar.

In the report, the coroner said Arbery died of "multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun."

Toxicology reports on Arbery came back negative for amphetamines, cocaine, barbiturates, cannabinoids, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

