Zoos turn to social media to delight, raise money amid virus

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Fernando, the two-toed sloth, reaches for a yellow rose to eat inside his habitat at the Phoenix Zoo Monday, April 27, 2020, in Phoenix. The pandemic has jeopardized zoos around the world that have been forced to close but rely on ticket sales. The struggle has some zoos turning to social media to engage with people who can no longer visit and raise some much-needed cash.
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 13:47:51-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The pandemic has jeopardized zoos worldwide that have been forced to close but rely on ticket sales.

The struggle has some zoos turning to social media to engage with people who can no longer visit and raise some much-needed cash.

At the Phoenix Zoo, a sloth is appearing in personalized video clips that have gotten so popular they're now going for $50 a pop.

Other zoos are starting online fundraising pages or selling subscriptions to behind-the-scenes videos of animals.

A smattering of zoos from Utah to Germany have started reopening with social distancing rules, but there's no telling when they'll reach their usual levels of visitors and revenue.

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.