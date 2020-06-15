Wynn Las Vegas will be first on Strip to reopen buffet

LAS VEGAS – The Buffet at Wynn will reopen June 18, making it the first buffet on the Strip to announce a reopen date since the statewide shutdown.

Wynn Las Vegas says The Buffet will reopen with a health and cleanliness program that includes physical distancing, touchless technologies and both disposable single-use and QR code downloadable menus.

Reservations are required and visitors will pay at the end of their meal in an effort to expedite entry.

Guests can make reservations or be added to the waitlist with a QR code that will be displayed at the entrance of The Buffet.

Reservations can also be made online by visiting WynnLasVegas.com.

The Buffet is open Sunday from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday – Thursday from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday from 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Weekday brunch is priced at $36.99 and dinner is priced at $59.99, weekend brunch is priced at $48.99 and weekend dinner is priced at $65.99.

This story was originally published by staff at KTNV.