WWII veteran recovers from COVID-19 in time to celebrate 104th birthday

LEBANON, Ore. – A World War II veteran in Oregon is marking two big milestones this week – turning 104 years young and recovering from coronavirus.

William Lapschies, who lives at a veterans home in Lebanon, is one of at least 15 residents who tested positive for coronavirus in March. Two of them have died.

Lapschies was diagnosed at the beginning of March, was very sick and took a turn for the worse after eight days. His family feared he might not make it, but they’re now celebrating a "wonderful recovery" as he gets better every day.

His son-in-law says he could be an inspiring example.

"We're hoping this goes out to all the people out there who are sick and have this problem, if Bill can survive this at 104, anybody can,” said Jim brown, Lapschies’ son-in-law. “Step up, you can do it."

Lapschies was asked how he felt on his 104th birthday. He responded – "Pretty good. I made it."

The family is praising the veterans home workers for showing so much love and compassion during these difficult times.

