WWII vet who was knighted for fundraising dies at 100 after COVID-19 diagnosis

BEDFORD, U.K. — The World War II veteran who made headlines for raising money for health care workers in the United Kingdom has died amid his battle with COVID-19.

Family of Capt. Sir Tom Moore announced the 100-year-old’s death with a tweet on Tuesday.

The news of Moore’s death comes two days after his daughter, Hannah, revealed her father had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted to Bedford Hospital.

During the weeks leading up to his COVID-19 diagnosis, Hannah says Moore was being treated for pneumonia.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing,” Hannah wrote in her statement Sunday.

In a statement obtained by the BBC, Moore’s family said they were grateful to have been with him during the last hours of his life. His children said the last year of their father’s life was “nothing short of remarkable”

Moore captivated the British public in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he aimed to raise £1,000 ($1,370) for charity by walking 100 laps in his garden. In the end, the veteran raised more than £37 million ($50.7 million) for health workers, ABC News reports.

Moore’s accomplishment was recognized by the country’s monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who knighted him in July for his fundraising efforts.

The royal family immediately responded to Moore’s death, saying the queen will send a private message of condolence to his family.

“Her majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the royal family are with them,” the royal family tweeted.

