Woman in North Carolina wears Buzz Lightyear helmet to store during COVID-19 pandemic

Courtesy of USA Today
Posted at 2:38 PM, Apr 15, 2020
A woman in North Carolina found a unique way to keep her safe while shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to USA Today, while the woman was out getting groceries in Stallings, she wore a Buzz Lightyear helmet.

Buzz Lightyear is a character from the Pixar movie "Toy Story."

"Well, he first he tells me I can't go to the store without wearing a mask," the woman says on the video. "And then you tell him it was recommended not necessary. And then he tells you you can't go get food for your kids because we have no mask in the house, so you supply the mask."

"I'm going in," the woman ends the video by closing the helmet before entering the store.

