With nursing home closed to visitors, woman shares engagement news with grandpa through window

WACCAMAW, N.C. – The coronavirus outbreak couldn’t stop one woman from sharing the news of her engagement with her grandfather.

Premier Living and Rehab Center shared photos of Carly Boyd showing off her engagement ring through her grandpa’s window over the weekend.

Boyd told KOLD that she really wanted to tell her grandpa in person because he has dementia and he doesn’t have access to a phone.

"It was very special," Boyd told KOLD. "I just put my hand on the window, and he put his there too. I just told him I love him, and he said, 'I love you, too, and I hope to see you soon,' like really see you."

Like most nursing homes around the United States, the center in Waccamaw, North Carolina, is closed to visitors as precaution to help prevent residents from getting infected.

However, staff tells KOLD that they’ve been working hard to keep their resident connected with the outside world as much as possible given the circumstances.

Boyd is actually studying to become a nurse herself, so she tells KOLD that she totally understands the public health challenge.

It’s unclear at this time when Americans can return to normal life, but Boyd says she hopes the outbreak subsides soon so everyone can attend her wedding next year.

