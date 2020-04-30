With graduation plans on hold, high school brought the ceremony to the graduates

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The coronavirus pandemic has forced most schools to put graduation plans on hold. Some schools are planning virtual ceremonies, while others have delayed the big day with hopes an event can safely be held later in the summer.

Dohn Community High School in Cincinnati is getting a head start and bringing the most important part of every high schooler's career to each graduate individually. Many students said they weren't sure this day would come.

“I was honestly upset because it’s been 12 years that I waited for my diploma," Dohn graduate Vic' Tajia Stuckey said. "But Dohn always makes it happen for us.”

Dohn expects to graduate 250 seniors this year, and without a chance to have a traditional graduation ceremony, Director Ramone Davenport wanted to do something special.

“I want to congratulate them and make sure they know we love them and we’re going to get through this together,” Davenport said.

He and his staff cooked up a plan to go door to door -- with protective gear in place -- to every graduating senior's home to hand deliver those hard-earned diplomas.

“Each story is different of course," Davenport said. "But some of them have been waiting on this moment for a long time. And I knew that and said I’m not going to let that deter me.”

For graduate Tasean Moore, this day is extra sweet. He was bullied for his sexuality and spent 18 months in jail for fighting back. Moore said Dohn helped him get back on track which is why this day means so much.

“A new start. A new journey in my life. Ready to move on to bigger and better things,” Moore said. “Dohn supported me through a lot. Especially, in life in general. It’s just been amazing.”

On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended schools hold virtual ceremonies or gatherings of fewer than 10 people.

