Wisconsin pharmacist arrested for intentionally spoiling coronavirus vaccine

GRAFTON — Grafton Police have arrested the Aurora Health Care pharmacist who intentionally spoiled more than 500 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, officials said.

He has been arrested on charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, adulterating a prescription drug, and criminal damage to property. He is currently held at the Ozaukee County jail. The identity of the pharmacist is being withheld at this time.

The value of the spoiled vaccines is estimated to be around $8,000 to $11,000, police said.

Last week, an Advocate Aurora Health employee intentionally removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration. It spoiled over 500 doses of the vaccine.

On Thursday, the President of Aurora Health Care Medical Group said 57 people did in fact receive the vaccine after it was left out for the longer than appropriate time. The president said that there is no health harm to getting the spoiled vaccine. He added it was either ineffective or noneffective. He said Moderna confirmed this as well.

There is no known motive as to why the pharmacist did this.

Officials said no other vaccines were tampered with.

This article was written by James Groh for WTMJ.