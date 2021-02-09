Menu

WHO says the coronavirus likely jumped from animals to humans, unlikely it originated in lab

Ng Han Guan/AP
Marion Koopmans, center, and Peter Ben Embarek, at left of the World Health Organization team arrive for a joint press conference at the end of the WHO mission in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Posted at 4:54 AM, Feb 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-09 06:54:37-05

WUHAN, China — A World Health Organization expert says the coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and is more likely to have jumped to humans from an animal.

WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment at the end of a visit by a WHO team that is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The first cases were discovered in the city in December 2019.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community. China has strongly rejected that possibility.

