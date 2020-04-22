Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

WHO: Evidence suggests virus came from animal, not lab

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ng Han Guan/AP
A man wearing a mask walks past a mechanical bat displayed at a mall in Beijing on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Scientists have not yet determined exactly how the new coronavirus first infected people. Early evidence suggesting it originated in bats or other wild animals have resulted in calls for stricter regulation of the wildlife trade in China. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
WHO: Evidence suggests virus came from animal, not lab
Posted at 2:53 PM, Apr 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 17:53:00-04

During a news briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said researchers have possibly found the origin of the coronavirus: animals.

"At this stage, it is not possible to determine precisely the source of the virus which caused the COVID-19 pandemic," WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said. "However, all available evidence suggests that the virus has a natural animal origin and is not a manipulated or constructed virus. The virus most probably has its ecological reservoir in bats ."

Though the evidence shows that the conoravirus originated in China, China hasn't been upfront about the outbreak.

Chaib added that people need to remember the facts, not falsehoods, when it comes to knowing more about the virus.

"Our collective focus needs to be on facts, not fear," Chaib said. "Part of the "infodemic" of falsehoods on social media and in media involves spurious theories about the origin of the virus. As a science-based organization, WHO encourages researchers around the world to join forces to understand COVID-19's origins. Many researchers have been able to look at its genomic features -- and they have found that the evidence does not support the idea that the underlying virus is a laboratory construct."

Chaib said the WHO will continue to collaborate with experts and countries to find ways to control the virus and identifying the source in China.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.