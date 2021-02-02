Menu

White House's COVID-19 response coordinator holds briefing on operational updates

Susan Walsh/AP
Jeff Zients, who has been selected serve as coordinator of the Covid-19 response and counselor to the President speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, to announce President-elect Joe Biden's health care team. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Jeff Zients, Joe Biden
Posted at 10:08 AM, Feb 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-02 12:25:54-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, Jeff Zients, is scheduled to hold a press briefing Tuesday.

Starting at about 12:15 p.m. EST, Zients is expected to give operational updates on the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

WATCH THE BRIEFING BELOW:

This briefing is separate from the press conferences that are being held every other day by the COVID-19 response team and public health officials.

The Biden administration is continuing to work towards its goal of administering 100 vaccines in the president’s first 100 days.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are down in recent weeks, but the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday that the emergence of three variants are causing concern about another spike.

This story is developing and will be updated.

