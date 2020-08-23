Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Trump to announce plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
White House: President Trump to announce Sunday a 'major therapeutic breakthrough' on COVID-19
Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-23 15:27:59-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients.

The announcement to be made Sunday evening comes after days of White House officials suggesting there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump's reelection chances.

Early on Saturday, President Trump added that the Food and Drug Administration was "making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics."

"Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd," the president tweeted. "Must focus on speed and saving lives!" he added, tagging FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn.

The blood plasma is taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and is rich in antibodies.

It may provide benefits to those battling with the disease, but the evidence has been inconclusive as to how it works or how best to administer it.

President Trump is set to host the press conference at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson