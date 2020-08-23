Trump to announce plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to announce the emergency authorization of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients.

The announcement to be made Sunday evening comes after days of White House officials suggesting there were politically motivated delays by the Food and Drug Administration in approving a vaccine and therapeutics for the disease that has upended Trump's reelection chances.

Early on Saturday, President Trump added that the Food and Drug Administration was "making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics."

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

"Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd," the president tweeted. "Must focus on speed and saving lives!" he added, tagging FDA Commissioner Steve Hahn.

The blood plasma is taken from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus and is rich in antibodies.

It may provide benefits to those battling with the disease, but the evidence has been inconclusive as to how it works or how best to administer it.

President Trump is set to host the press conference at 5:30 p.m. ET.