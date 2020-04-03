Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

White House moves toward promoting face masks to fight coronavirus

Posted: 8:15 AM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 11:15:54-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
A woman wearing a face mask walks past the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington. The District of Columbia has issued a stay-home order for all residents as the number of positive infections from the new coronavirus continue to rise. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
White House moves toward promoting face masks to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The recommendations are expected to apply at least to those who live in areas hard hit by community transmission of the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, says “the better part of valor” is that people should wear some kind of facial covering when they go out, if they can't maintain the recommended 6-foot social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A person familiar with the White House coronavirus task force’s discussion told The Associated Press that officials would suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when people go outside — for instance, at the grocery store or pharmacy.

But Dr. Fauci is making clear that the emerging new guidance from the White House isn't intended to take away from the availability of medical-grade masks needed for health care providers.

Medical-grade masks, particularly short-in-supply N95 masks, would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.

The new proposal was driven by research showing that some infections are being spread by people who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A formal announcement about the updated mask guidelines is expected as soon as Friday, officials tell AP.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.