White House moves toward promoting face masks to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The recommendations are expected to apply at least to those who live in areas hard hit by community transmission of the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, says “the better part of valor” is that people should wear some kind of facial covering when they go out, if they can't maintain the recommended 6-foot social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A person familiar with the White House coronavirus task force’s discussion told The Associated Press that officials would suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandannas be used to cover the nose and mouth when people go outside — for instance, at the grocery store or pharmacy.

But Dr. Fauci is making clear that the emerging new guidance from the White House isn't intended to take away from the availability of medical-grade masks needed for health care providers.

Medical-grade masks, particularly short-in-supply N95 masks, would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.

The new proposal was driven by research showing that some infections are being spread by people who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.

A formal announcement about the updated mask guidelines is expected as soon as Friday, officials tell AP.

