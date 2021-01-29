White House, IHME to give briefings on COVID-19 Friday as new strains spread

As new, potentially more lethal strains of COVID-19 are spreading around the world, medical experts with the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and the White House are set to brief the public on Friday.

The IHME, a research group at the University of Washington that studies health metrics and statistics, creates models that project the virus's impact. IHME models proved to be influential in the Trump White House, as officials used the models to shape their response and policy agenda.

The current IHME projections, as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday, says that an additional 150,000 people in the U.S. will die of the virus by May 1. Under their "worst-case scenario" model, an additional 210,000 people in the U.S. would die of COVID-19 by May.

Currently, Johns Hopkins University reports that 433,000 Americans have died of the virus.

The IHME will brief the media in a conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

At 11 a.m. ET, the White House's new COVID-19 response team will hold its second-ever briefing.

During the team's first-ever briefing on Wednesday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky noted that while the spread of the virus appeared to be slowing, case rates remain extremely high.

"Now is the time to remain vigilant," Walensky said.

Also, on Wednesday, senior adviser Andy Slavitt confirmed that while there is currently no reserve stockpile for COVID-19 vaccines, the administration is continuing to distribute doses it receives from manufacturers on a rolling basis and plans to increase supply to states slightly.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he planned to purchase an additional 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and that those doses should be available later in the summer.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that the COVID-19 response team planned to hold "regular" briefings about three times a week moving forward.