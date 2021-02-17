White House COVID-19 response team to hold briefing as conditions continue to improve

The White House COVID-19 response team will hold a routine briefing on Wednesday as the spread of the virus continues to slow — but still remains elevated.

The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has plummeted in recent weeks. After peaking at an average of nearly a quarter of a million new cases each day in January, that average dipped below 100,000 cases a day for the first time since early November over the weekend.

Officials say the drop in case rates is likely due to Americans increasingly adopting social distancing measures. The surge in cases between November and January has been attributed to an increase in travel for the holiday season.

The COVID Tracking Project reports that hospitalizations and deaths linked to the virus continue to fall as well. There are currently about 65,000 people hospitalized with the virus — a number that has been cut in half since mid-January. The seven-day rolling average of deaths linked to the virus each day has dropped by about a third of what it was just three weeks ago.

But while the rate of spread is following, case rates still remain high. Rates of new cases and the number of people hospitalized with the virus are still above the levels the country saw during a surge in cases this summer.

The U.S. is also continuing to increase its output in vaccine distribution. As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. is distributing about 1.7 million doses of the vaccine each day, according to Bloomberg. That puts the Biden administration on track to achieve its goal of administering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its first 100 days in office.

So far, 56 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people in the U.S.

The White House COVID-19 response team will brief the media at 11 a.m. ET Wednesday morning.