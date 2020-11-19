White House coronavirus task force to deliver briefing

For the first time since July, the White House’s coronavirus task force will deliver a briefing on Thursday as cases reach record levels throughout the US.



The briefing is slated to begin at 4 p.m. ET. It is unclear if President Donald Trump will participate in the briefing. As of Thursday afternoon, he did not have any events on his public schedule.

Thursday’s briefing comes on the same day that the CDC urged Americans not to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday and asked Americans to only celebrate the holiday with those in their household.

Earlier this week, task force member Dr. Scott Atlas criticized public health experts for advising Americans not to celebrate Thanksgiving with family. Atlas’ stance is an outlier among experts.

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic passed 250,000 in the United States. On Wednesday alone, more than 1,800 deaths were reported throughout the US, marking the most in a single day since the spring.