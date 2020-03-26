Menu

White House adds New Jersey to list of states suffering 'major disaster' from COVID-19

Posted: 8:26 AM, Mar 26, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-26 11:26:52-04
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump declared a "major disaster" in the state of New Jersey due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump's declaration comes a day after he declared a disaster in five states, but failed to include New Jersey despite its large number of confirmed cases.

According to the White House, Trump's declaration frees up emergency funds that can be sent to "State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures."

On Wednesday, Trump declared disasters in Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, New York and Texas in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump delayed including New Jersey in the declarations despite a plea for help from Gov. Phil Murphy.

The White House has declared major disasters in the following states:
Florida (declared March 25)
Iowa (declared March 25)
Louisiana (declared March 25)
New Jersey (declared March 26)
New York (declared March 25)
Texas (declared March 25)

