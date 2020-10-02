What President Trump did Thursday before positive COVID-19 test

It is yet unknown what time Thursday White House staff learned that Hope Hicks, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19. However, there are reports she had symptoms Wednesday night and attempts were made to quarantine her from staff.

Here is a look at Trump’s movements Thursday and people he may have come into contact with.

President Trump attended a fundraiser at his golf club in Bedminster, it is not known exactly how many people attended. He and close aides left the White House Thursday afternoon without talking to the media.

The president also participated in a roundtable event, coming into close contact with dozens of people, including campaign supporters.

The president did not wear a mask Thursday at the events at his golf course or on the plane, according to the Washington Post .

He was tested after he returned to the White House late Thursday night. He did not talk to the media when he returned to Washington.

Thursday night the president spoke to Fox News host Sean Hannity by phone and tweeted statements about he and the First Lady's positive results.

Hicks showed symptoms following a Trump campaign rally in Minnesota Wednesday night, according to CNN and other media. She had spent time that day with the president and other presidential advisors, then flew to the rally together on Air Force One. Multiple reports state Hicks was quarantined on the plane back to Washington, D.C. and deplaned by the rear steps.

So far, close aides, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and the Vice President and Second Lady have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

However, the president’s diagnosis is likely to raise questions about the rapid testing system at the White House, which is known to have a lower accuracy rate than more intrusive COVID-19 tests.

The president is expected to conduct official and political events from the residence — including a call on Friday with senior citizens about the coronavirus.

