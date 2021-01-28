Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Weekly unemployment claims fall slightly to 847,000 but remain extremely high

items.[0].image.alt
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, California State Auditor Elaine Howle released a report saying that the EDD might have overpaid millions of people since March 2020 after it stopped enforcing eligibility rules so they could process claims faster. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Unemployment
Posted at 6:49 AM, Jan 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-28 08:49:58-05

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a historically high 847,000 last week, a sign that layoffs remain high as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.

The Labor Department said Thursday that last week’s claims were down by 67,000 from 914,000 the week before.

Before the virus hit the United States hard last March, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000.

Overall, nearly 4.8 million Americans are continuing to receive traditional state unemployment benefits. That is down from a staggering peak of nearly 25 million in May when the virus — and lockdowns and other measures to contain it — brought economic activity to a near halt.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.