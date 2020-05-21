Menu

Wedding venue in Florida teams up with mom to bring prom to 2020 grads

A Dade City wedding venue that usually serves as a picturesque backdrop for brides and grooms will become a hotspot for the class of 2020. Story: https://bit.ly/3ehY9Bp
Posted at 9:48 AM, May 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-21 12:48:58-04

A wedding venue in Florida that usually serves as a picturesque backdrop for brides and grooms will become a hotspot for the class of 2020.

Alicia Trias said she was speaking to a co-worker at Barrington Hill in Dade City.

They were both feeling bad for the seniors who are missing out on so many memorable moments of their high school careers.

She linked up with a Hernando County mom who had started an "Adopt-A-Senior" Facebook page.

They came up with the idea to do county-wide proms, having all the schools within Pasco and Hernando County to have one big dance.

Trias made calls to her most trusted vendors, and many jumped at the chance to help.

For parents who are concerned about safety measures, Trias says the 50-acre venue gives students plenty of space to spread out, and they'll have a security firm patrolling the property.

On June 13, the venue will host "A Starry Night on the Hill" for Hernando County seniors.

On June 27, they're hosting Pasco County seniors with "Glitz and Glam." Then on June 27, they're hosting "Una Noche De Estrellas," a prom geared toward Latinx students.

Tickets are $50. If you're interested in buying one for your teen, you can check out the events here.

WFTS' Jasmine Styles first reported this story.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

