Wedding postponed due to COVID-19? Busch wants to make it up to you with free beer for a year.

The coronavirus pandemic could not have arrived at a worse time for thousands of engaged couples. COVID-19 has arrived in the U.S. just as the wedding season has gotten underway, forcing couples across their country to find alternative ways to get married.

Though social distancing may make it impossible for couples to celebrate their weddings with traditional receptions, Busch beer wants to make it up to 250 newlywed couples by offering them free beer for a year.

“Whether couples ran to city hall to say 'I do' or are postponing until another time when they can gather friends and family, the gift of Busch will allow couples to focus on what really matters — each other — and cheers all year long,” the company said in a pres release.

The company is asking any couple whose wedding plans were altered by the coronavirus pandemic to share a photo of themselves on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook along with a message about how they still plan to celebrate their wedding along with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes.

Busch Light will select 250 winners, each of which will receive a $300 debit card — good enough for two 24-packs of Busch Light a month for a full year. Another 50 entrants will receive a T-shirt of coozie.

The contest will remain open through May 1. Click here to rule all the rules and conditions for the contest.