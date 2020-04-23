Wedding canceled by COVID-19? Miller High Life will pay you $10K and send an officiant to your house

The coronavirus pandemic has put a hold on mass gatherings across the country — and with wedding season getting underway, it's scuttled plans for thousands of couples looking to tie the knot.

But true love needn't wait — Miller High Life wants to throw a few lucky couples a wedding at home, and pay them $10,000 for the privilege of doing so.

Miller High Life says it will award three couples whose wedding plans have been put on hold by the coronavirus, a "wedding at your doorstep." The company will also hire an officiant to perform the ceremony and a photographer to capture the moment.

Couples can click here to send a short 150-word about their canceled wedding plans and how they still plan to celebrate. Submissions are open through May 1, and winners will be selected on May 4.

Click here to read the contest rules and regulations.