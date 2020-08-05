Walmart releases dates, times and locations for nationwide drive-in movie tour

Walmart has announced which of its stores will be hosting free drive-in movies as part of a nationwide tour later this summer.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced that it would transform the parking lots of 160 of its stores around the country into contact-free drive-in movie theaters.

On Wednesday, the retail giant announced more details about the showings, including the dates, times and locations of the showings.

In a press release, Walmart announced each location would be showing one of nine movies: "Wonder Woman," "Spy Kids," "Space Jam," "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse," "Ghostbusters," "The Wizard of Oz," "Black Panther," "E.T." or "Friday Night Lights." Movie choices will vary by location.

Tickets to the screenings are free, but must be reserved in advance to ensure parking lots aren't overcrowded. Tickets are given out per car, and cover "as many people as you have seatbelts in your car."

Tickets will be available by clicking here beginning at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

For all showings, gates will open at 6 p.m. local time, and the films will begin at 7:30 p.m.

To ensure proper social distancing, guests will be required to remain in their cars during the showings. Anyone who does need to leave their car will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

Guests will also need access to a car radio or a seperate FM radio in order to hear the movie.

Alcohol is not permitted that the screenings.

Below are the locations and times of all the screenings Walmart will host this summer.

Alabama

Attalla - 10/6/20

Attalla - 10/7/20

Gadsden - 10/9/20

Gadsden - 10/10/20

Arkansas

Bentonville - 9/15/20

Bentonville - 9/16/20

Rogers - 9/18/20

Rogers - 9/19/20

Springdale - 9/22/20

Springdale - 9/23/20

Cabot - 9/25/20

Cabot - 9/26/20

Bryant - 9/29/20

Bryant - 9/30/20

Colorado

Grand Junction - 9/11/20

Grand Junction - 9/12/20

Timnath - 9/15/20

Timnath - 9/16/20

Pueblo West - 9/18/20

Pueblo West - 9/19/20

Pueblo - 9/22/20

Pueblo - 9/23/20

Florida

Pinellas Park - 8/14/20

Pinellas Park - 8/15/20

Wesley Chapel - 8/18/20

Wesley Chapel - 8/19/20

Bradenton - 8/21/20

Bradenton - 8/22/20

Miami - 8/25/20

Miami - 8/26/20

Pembroke Pines - 8/28/20

Pembroke Pines - 8/29/20

Avon Park - 9/1/20

Avon Park - 9/2/20

Winter Haven - 9/4/20

Winter Haven - 9/5/20

Mulberry - 9/8/20

Mulberry - 9/9/20

Lakeland - 9/11/20

Lakeland - 9/12/20

Tampa - 9/15/20

Tampa - 9/16/20

Spring Hill - 9/18/20

Spring Hill - 9/19/20

Inverness - 9/22/20

Inverness - 9/23/20

Georgia

Statesboro - 9/25/20

Statesboro - 9/26/20

Athens - 10/13/20

Athens - 10/14/20

Loganville - 10/16/20

Warner Robins - 10/16/20

Loganville - 10/17/20

Warner Robins - 10/17/20

Columbus - 10/20/20

Fort Oglethorpe - 10/20/20

Columbus - 10/21/20

Fort Oglethorpe - 10/21/20

Illinois

Streamwood IL - 8/14/20

Streamwood IL - 8/15/20

Huntley IL - 8/21/20

Huntley IL - 8/22/20

DeKalb IL - 8/25/20

DeKalb IL - 8/26/20

Elgin IL - 8/28/20

Elgin IL - 8/29/20

Saint Charles IL - 9/1/20

Saint Charles IL - 9/2/20

Batavia IL - 9/4/20

Batavia IL - 9/5/20

Aurora IL - 9/8/20

Aurora IL - 9/9/20

New Lenox IL - 9/11/20

New Lenox IL - 9/12/20

Orland Hills IL - 9/15/20

Orland Hills IL - 9/16/20

Richton Park IL - 9/18/20

Richton Park IL - 9/19/20

Olympia Fields IL - 9/22/20

Olympia Fields IL - 9/23/20

Bourbonnais IL - 9/29/20

Bourbonnais IL - 9/30/20

Kankakee IL - 10/2/20

Kankakee IL - 10/3/20

Bloomington IL - 10/6/20

Bloomington IL - 10/7/20

Indiana

Hammond - 9/25/20

Hammond - 9/26/20

Muncie - 10/9/20

Muncie - 10/10/20

Richmond - 10/13/20

Richmond - 10/14/20

Evansville - 10/16/20

Evansville - 10/17/20

Evansville - 10/20/20

Evansville - 10/21/20

Kansas

Olathe - 8/14/20

Olathe - 8/15/20

Gardner - 8/18/20

Gardner - 8/19/20

Lawrence - 8/21/20

Lawrence - 8/22/20

Topeka - 8/25/20

Topeka - 8/26/20

Kentucky

Oak Grove - 9/18/20

Oak Grove - 9/19/20

Hopkinsville - 9/22/20

Hopkinsville - 9/23/20

Paducah - 9/25/20

Shepherdsville - 9/25/20

Paducah - 9/26/20

Shepherdsville - 9/26/20

Louisiana

Crowley - 10/2/20

Crowley - 10/3/20

New Iberia - 10/6/20

New Iberia - 10/7/20

Bossier City - 10/9/20

Bossier City - 10/10/20

Missouri

Raymore - 10/16/20

Raymore - 10/17/20

Sedalia - 10/20/20

Sedalia - 10/21/20

Mississippi

Tupelo - 10/2/20

Tupelo - 10/3/20

Nebraska

Bellevue - 8/28/20

Bellevue - 8/29/20

New Jersey

Linden - 8/14/20

Linden - 8/15/20

New Mexico

Las Cruces - 9/25/20

Las Cruces - 9/26/20

Las Cruces - 9/29/20

Las Cruces - 9/30/20

Nevada

Carson City - 8/21/20

Carson City - 8/22/20

Ohio

Amelia - 9/29/20

Amelia - 9/30/20

Akron - 10/2/20

Akron - 10/3/20

Oklahoma

Stillwater - 9/1/20

Stillwater - 9/2/20

Stillwater - 9/4/20

Stillwater - 9/5/20

Lawton - 9/8/20

Lawton - 9/9/20

Yukon - 9/11/20

Yukon - 9/12/20

Oregon

Grants Pass - 8/18/20

Grants Pass - 8/19/20

Pennsylvania

Beaver Falls - 10/6/20

Beaver Falls - 10/7/20

West Mifflin - 10/9/20

West Mifflin - 10/10/20

North Huntingdon - 10/13/20

North Huntingdon - 10/14/20

South Carolina

North Charleston - 9/29/20

North Charleston - 9/30/20

Goose Creek - 10/2/20

Goose Creek - 10/3/20

Sumter - 10/6/20

Sumter - 10/7/20

North Augusta - 10/9/20

North Augusta - 10/10/20

Spartanburg - 10/13/20

Spartanburg - 10/14/20

Tennessee

Nashville - 8/18/20

Nashville - 8/19/20

Franklin - 8/21/20

Franklin - 8/22/20

Smyrna - 8/25/20

Smyrna - 8/26/20

La Vergne - 8/28/20

La Vergne - 8/29/20

Mount Juliet - 9/1/20

Mount Juliet - 9/2/20

Madison - 9/4/20

Madison - 9/5/20

Elizabethton - 9/8/20

Gallatin - 9/8/20

Elizabethton - 9/9/20

Gallatin - 9/9/20

Knoxville - 9/11/20

White House - 9/11/20

Knoxville - 9/12/20

White House - 9/12/20

Clarksville - 9/15/20

Knoxville - 9/15/20

Clarksville - 9/16/20

Knoxville - 9/16/20

Clinton - 9/18/20

Clinton - 9/19/20

Bristol - 9/22/20

Bristol - 9/23/20

Cleveland - 9/29/20

Cleveland - 9/30/20

Texas

Houston - 8/14/20

Prosper - 8/14/20

Houston - 8/15/20

Prosper - 8/15/20

New Caney - 8/18/20

Plano - 8/18/20

New Caney - 8/19/20

Plano - 8/19/20

Colony - 8/21/20

Spring - 8/21/20

Colony - 8/22/20

Spring - 8/22/20

College Station - 8/25/20

Frisco - 8/25/20

College Station - 8/26/20

Frisco - 8/26/20

Hickory Creek - 8/28/20

Katy - 8/28/20

Hickory Creek - 8/29/20

Katy - 8/29/20

Richmond - 9/1/20

Roanoke - 9/1/20

Richmond - 9/2/20

Roanoke - 9/2/20

Bedford - 9/4/20

Richmond - 9/4/20

Bedford - 9/5/20

Richmond - 9/5/20

Grand Prairie - 9/8/20

Pearland - 9/8/20

Grand Prairie - 9/9/20

Pearland - 9/9/20

Harker Heights - 9/11/20

Pearland - 9/11/20

Harker Heights - 9/12/20

Pearland - 9/12/20

Killeen - 9/15/20

La Marque - 9/15/20

Killeen - 9/16/20

La Marque - 9/16/20

Boerne - 9/18/20

League City - 9/18/20

Boerne - 9/19/20

League City - 9/19/20

Pasadena - 9/22/20

San Antonio - 9/22/20

Pasadena - 9/23/20

San Antonio - 9/23/20

San Antonio - 9/25/20

Vidor - 9/25/20

San Antonio - 9/26/20

Vidor - 9/26/20

San Antonio - 9/29/20

West Orange - 9/29/20

San Antonio - 9/30/20

West Orange - 9/30/20

McKinney - 10/2/20

San Angelo - 10/2/20

Schertz - 10/2/20

McKinney - 10/3/20

San Angelo - 10/3/20

Schertz - 10/3/20

Corpus Christi - 10/6/20

Irving - 10/6/20

San Angelo - 10/6/20

Corpus Christi - 10/7/20

Irving - 10/7/20

San Angelo - 10/7/20

Irving - 10/9/20

Rockwall - 10/9/20

Waco - 10/9/20

Irving - 10/10/20

Rockwall - 10/10/20

Waco - 10/10/20

Bellmead - 10/13/20

Denton - 10/13/20

Kilgore - 10/13/20

Wylie - 10/13/20

Bellmead - 10/14/20

Denton - 10/14/20

Kilgore - 10/14/20

Wylie - 10/14/20

Killeen - 10/16/20

Sherman - 10/16/20

Tyler - 10/16/20

Killeen - 10/17/20

Sherman - 10/17/20

Tyler - 10/17/20

Denison - 10/20/20

Murphy - 10/20/20

Tyler - 10/20/20

Denison - 10/21/20

Murphy - 10/21/20

Tyler - 10/21/20

Utah

Syracuse - 8/25/20

Syracuse - 8/26/20

American Fork - 8/28/20

American Fork - 8/29/20

Lindon - 9/1/20

Lindon - 9/2/20

Springville - 9/4/20

Springville - 9/5/20

Payson - 9/8/20

Payson - 9/9/20

Virginia

Virginia Beach - 8/18/20

Virginia Beach - 8/19/20

Richmond - 8/21/20

Richmond - 8/22/20

Roanoke - 8/25/20

Roanoke - 8/26/20

West Virginia

Beckley - 8/28/20

Beckley - 8/29/20

Hurricane - 9/1/20

Hurricane - 9/2/20

Huntington - 9/4/20

Huntington - 9/5/20

Morgantown - 10/16/20

Morgantown - 10/17/20

Morgantown - 10/20/20

Morgantown - 10/21/20

