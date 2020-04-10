Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Walmart employees band together to sing Bill Withers' 'Lean On Me' in new ad

items.[0].videoTitle
Walmart's latest commercial is more of a motivational message than an advertisement.
Walmart employees band together to sing Bill Withers' 'Lean On Me' in new ad
Posted at 7:46 AM, Apr 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-10 11:14:21-04

Walmart's latest commercial is more of a motivational message than an advertisement.

It started with a group of employees singing Bill Withers' "Lean On Me" to encourage each other during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Walmart employees quickly following.

The retail chain was inspired by the movement and decided to turn it into a commercial.

Among those featured in the commercial is 32-year-old Vernon Futrell, an employee at a Walmart Distribution Center in Dinwiddie, Virginia.

"People really understood where we were coming from, it was just heart touch, heart feeling," Futrell said. "...this is our moment people, to stand up and just come together, we all need each other right now."

The ad is especially poignant after Withers died of heart complications last week. He was 81.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.