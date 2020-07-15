Walmart and Sam's Club will require face masks in stores starting July 20

BENTVILLE, Ark. – Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Wednesday that they will require customers and members to wear face coverings in their stores and clubs starting Monday, July 20.

Currently, the company that owns both chains says about 65% of its 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is already some form of government mandate on face coverings.

Company leaders say the mandate will bring consistency across store and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the United States.

In addition to posting clear signage at the front of our stores, Walmart says it has created the role of “Health Ambassador” and will station them near the entrance to remind those without a mask of our new requirements.

“Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” wrote the company. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution.”

To help ensure consistency with this new process, all stores will have a single entrance.

At Sam’s Club, complimentary masks will be provided if members don’t have one. Or members can purchase masks in the club.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) say face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance.

Click here to learn more from the CDC about wearing face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

