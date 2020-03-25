Waffle House says it's closing 365 of its 2,000+ locations

Waffle House says it is closing 365 restaurants across the country.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Waffle House said the vast majority of its locations would remain open.

According to a map included in Waffle House's tweet, many of the chain's northernmost locations will close. Most of the restaurant's locations in Ohio, northern Virginia and Maryland are among those that will be shut down.

Waffle House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The closures come as the Trump administration has urged Americans to avoid eating in restaurant dining rooms, encouraging them instead to order take-out or go through drive-thrus at least through the weekend.

FEMA has confirmed that they measure the severity of a disaster by how many Waffle Houses in an area remain open. Because the restaurants are open 24/7 and rarely close, a high number of Waffle House closures in an area can signal the area needs federal assistance.