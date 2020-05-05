Vote-by-mail debate raises fears of election disinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bitterly partisan debate unfolding on whether more Americans should cast their votes through the mail during a pandemic is provoking online disinformation and conspiracy theories that could undermine trust in the results.

Democrats are pushing for states to transition to more mail-in voting for the general election in November, arguing it's necessary to keep voters safe from the coronavirus.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, insist mail-in voting will be ripe for fraud.

That's fueling a new crop of conspiracy theories online, where national security officials and experts fear such a divisive issue could become the center of disinformation campaigns ahead of this year's election.