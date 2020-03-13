Visits to federal inmates halted over coronavirus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country are no longer being allowed visits for the next 30 days, in response to the new coronavirus.

Officials tell The Associated Press that effective Friday, the Bureau of Prisons is suspending all visits.

No federal inmates or Bureau of Prisons staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, as of Friday morning.

The plan to temporarily suspend visitation, curtail staff travel and pause inmate transfers is the result of concerns for the 175,000 inmates in BOP custody.

Staff members who work in areas with “sustained community transmission” are subject to enhanced health screenings. That includes having their temperature taken.