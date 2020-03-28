Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Virus infections top 600,000 globally with long fight ahead

Posted: 9:13 AM, Mar 28, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-28 12:13:16-04
items.[0].image.alt
Map provided by Johns Hopkins University shows COVID-19 cases worldwide
Virus infections top 600,000 globally with long fight ahead

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has topped 615,000 with new cases stacking up quickly in Europe and the United States and officials digging in for a long fight against the pandemic.

The latest landmark on Saturday came only two days after the world passed a half- million infections in a tally by John Hopkins University .

That showed how much work remains to be done to slow the spread of the virus.

While the U.S. leads the world in reported infections with more than 104,000, five countries exceed the roughly 1,700 U.S. deaths: Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.